Family, friends and Saint Ignatius High School mourn student killed in crash

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A Saint Ignatius High School Lacrosse player was killed in a two car crash on Royalton Road early Saturday morning.

According to Strongsville Police, Adam Grodzik was killed when a vehicle went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle around 5:48 a.m.

Strongsville Police and Fire units responded to a report of an injury motor vehicle accident at 20851 Royalton Road. One fatality is reported as the result of accident.

A message was posted on Saint Ignatius' website Sunday:

"Saint Ignatius High School mourns the loss of Adam Grodzik, member of the class 2011, who died in a fatal automobile accident on Saturday, September 18, 2010.

We have lost a teammate, friend and brother. Adam will be missed and your prayers for Adam, his family and our St. Ignatius community are greatly appreciated."

