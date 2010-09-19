Family, friends and Saint Ignatius High School mourn student kil - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Family, friends and Saint Ignatius High School mourn student killed in crash

Courtesy of St. Ignatius High School Courtesy of St. Ignatius High School

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A Saint Ignatius High School Lacrosse player was killed in a two car crash on Royalton Road early Saturday morning.

According to Strongsville Police, Adam Grodzik was killed when a vehicle went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle around 5:48 a.m.

 Strongsville Police and Fire units responded to a report of an injury motor vehicle accident at 20851 Royalton Road. One fatality is reported as the result of accident. 

A message was posted on Saint Ignatius' website Sunday:

"Saint Ignatius High School mourns the loss of Adam Grodzik, member of the class 2011, who died in a fatal automobile accident on Saturday, September 18, 2010.

We have lost a teammate, friend and brother. Adam will be missed and your prayers for Adam, his family and our St. Ignatius community are greatly appreciated."

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly