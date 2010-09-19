Bridge collapse injures construction worker

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BROOK PARK, OH (WOIO) - A structure collapse was reported on Eastland Road at the Sheldon Road Bridge overpass construction site.

The bridge collapsed injuring one person around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Brook Park Fire and Police were called to the above construction site. One worker suffered serious injury. The male was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency, was contacted and responded to investigate.

At this time, the site has been closed off pending an engineering study to determine the stability of the collapsed structure. This review is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.