Perv Popped: Judge grants early release for former school administrator molester

UPDATE: CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A former school administrator who admitted to molesting a teenager was granted early release from prison on Monday.

The judge allowed James Irvin to be released from prison - effective immediately. He will be placed on probation for five years.

In July, 57-year-old Irvin pleaded guilty to molesting a male Timken High School student. The victim is now 19-years-old.

Irvin pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition and providing alcohol to an underage person. Irvin resigned in March and took a plea deal in court. He was originally sentenced to serve 18-months in prison.

