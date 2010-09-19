Heartless: Mom, Dad and Grandma accused of abusing mentally disabled child

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A mother, father and grandmother are accused of abusing a nine-year-old mentally disabled female.

The abuse happened August 4th and 5th at a North St. Clair Street home.

Police say Marilyn Trumbull, the grandmother, dragged the girl by her hair, punched her in the face, sprayed her with the hose while naked and forced the child to scrub brick patio tiles with bleach and a toothbrush.

The mother, Angela Trumbull and father Robert Trumbull apparently watched the incidents take place.

All are charged with child endangering and domestic violence.

The trio was due in court on Monday, but the court date was continued. No word on when they will appear before a judge at this time.

