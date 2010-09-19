Two debates for U.S. Rep. to the 16th Congressional District

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WOOSTER, OH (WOIO) - All candidates seeking the U.S. Representative to the 16th Congressional District will participate in two upcoming debates.

Jim Renacci (R), Jeffrey Blevins (L) and John Boccieri (D) have all confirmed their participation.

The first debate was scheduled to be held in Wooster, Ohio, a city that was recently hit by an F2 tornado on Thursday, Sept. 16th. The auditorium the debate was to be held in was without power Saturday and other parts of the campus were destroyed. Gov. Ted Strickland surveyed the campus Saturday and other parts of Wayne County.

Each debate will include all ballot qualified candidates. They are open to the public. Specific details follow:

Debate 1

When: Monday, September 20, 2010 @ 7:00 p.m.

Where: Wooster, OH

Agricultural Resource and Development Center (OARDC)

Arden Shisler Conference Center

1680 Madison Avenue

Wooster, OH 44691

Debate 2

When: Tuesday, October 12, 2010 @ 7:00 p.m.

Where: Canton, OH

The Canton Palace Theatre

605 Market Avenue North

Canton, Ohio 44702

