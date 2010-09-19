The Food Network's Cleveland Casting Call

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Food Network is looking for their next big star right here in Cleveland.

A Food Network casting call will be held at the Hyatt Regency located at 420 Superior Ave. Monday, Sept. 20th from 10am-3pm

You don't have to be a professional chef-- but you'll need to fill out a ten page application and bring two recent photos of yourself.

Click here for the application.

