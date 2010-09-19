Ruff Stuff: Suspected dog abuser jailed, accused of roughing up pup again

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Investigators arrested a man suspected of abusing his dog on Monday morning. It's the same dog he abused before, and just got back.

Deandre Adair made headlines after abusing little Oreo, an 8-week old puppy. And Monday morning, he got busted again for the same thing. A team of law enforcement officers said they were next door when the dog got roughed up again.

Adair is back in jail this hour and the pup is in the hands of the Animal Protective League.

Adair got the dog back less than a week ago. This, after a Cleveland police officer claimed he saw Deandre Adair slam the puppy to the ground. In court, Adair told the judge he was just potty training her when he picked her up by the thick of her neck and put her down on her hind legs.

A court transcript shows Judge Mabel Jasper ordered the dog back to Adair without hearing from the officer or dog warden. The judge basically said, "I think these people learned their lesson...I think the dog stands a better chance in their care than the pound."

19 Action News has also learned that there were good Samaritans that offered up their homes to the dog, but two judges said Adair could have the dog back as long as he took a couple of dog owner classes.

Adair was also placed on probation and slapped with community service. Records show he completed his dog owner classes, but he couldn't even spell his dog's name correctly, Oreo.

