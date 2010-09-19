Flush It: Browns fans complain about stadium's brown water

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans attending the season home opener Sunday found themselves washing their hands with brown water.

According to Browns media representative Neal Gulkis, there is a filtration system in place and the water is/was safe. The water was discolored because the stadium had been dormant since January.

That water had been sitting in the pipes for months and there was no way to flush it out shy of a stadium full of people coming in and using all the facilities.

19 Action News was told the water should be fine and clear by the next game.

