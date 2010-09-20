Senseless: Woman, child killed in double murder-suicide in Massillon

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - Police in Massillon are investigating a double murder-suicide that happened Sunday afternoon on Oxford Avenue N.E.

Police say 42-year-old Ann Urbas-Blankenship and 8-year-old Grace Blankenship were shot to death by 42-year-old Kyle Blankenship. Kyle then fatally shot himself.

Police were called to the family's house after a relative asked police to check on them following an argument.

When officers arrived, the bodies were found on the ground level of the ranch home.

