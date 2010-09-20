Fire Rescue: Family rescued after raging flames engulf Eastside home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Raging flames engulf a home on Cleveland's Eastside early Monday morning.

The fire, which started in a vacant home at East 59th and Fleet, spread to the neighboring houses shortly after 5AM.

Firefighters were forced to make a dramatic rescue, and carried out a frightened little girl and delivered her safely to her mother. Minutes later, two more children were carried to safety. The children's mother was also rescued from the house. The family was taken to waiting ambulances.

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured, including a couple who was in the same home as the young family. Once they realized what was happening, they scrambled out to safety and jumped into a car behind the house.

"To tell you the truth, when I was in the car, I was thinking this house is about to blow, something real bad is about to happen," said the fire survivor. "I was scared. It was a lot of big flames."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but 19 Action News has learned from witnesses that there was a big explosion at the vacant home, and the fire quickly spread to the neighboring houses.

