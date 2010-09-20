Scare: Fire shuts down a Medina school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Medina, OH (WOIO) - Highland Middle School will be shut down at least for the next two days.

A fire started in a shower stall in one of the locker rooms. There is smoke damage throughout the building.

Firefighters were called out to the Highland Middle School just before nine this morning.

Smoke was seen coming from the school at 3880 Ridge Road.

The students were evacuated and taken to the high school.

No reports of injuries.

The superintendent, Catherine Waukegan says she will be in touch with parents about whether classes will resume on Wednesday.

