Rat Her Out!: Reward offered for information on wanted fugitive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Erica Hodoh.

Hodoh is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Akron Police Department, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Macedonia Police Department, and the Barberton Police Department on charges of four counts of forgery, three counts of passing bad checks, grand theft, and numerous other felony fraud warrants.

Hodoh is a 27-year-old black female standing approximately 5'07", and weighing 230 pounds. She has black hair and has brown eyes. Hodoh has numerous family members and associates throughout the Cleveland and Akron areas. Hodoh has previously resided on the 1600 block of Mohawk Drive in Akron. Hodoh was most recently seen living in the area of E. 116th Street and Continental Avenue. Hodoh has a tattoo of Mickey Mouse on her right leg.

If you have any information in reference to Erica Hodoh, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.