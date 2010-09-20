Horrific: 11-year-old girl discovers parents bodies at their home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Eastlake police are investigating an early morning murder- suicide in the city.

It happened around 7:30AM on Spindrift Drive.

Police tell 19 Action News it appears the husband - 44-year-old Dennis Roman - fatally shot his wife, Tamara, before turning the gun on himself.

When officers entered the home, they discovered Tamara dead on the couch with a gunshot wound to the head. Dennis was dead in a recliner.

According to neighbors, the couple's two kids were inside the home at the time, but were not injured.

It was the couple's 11-year-old daughter who discovered her parents bodies Monday morning, and sought help.

Police say the couple was in the middle of a divorce but neighbors say they appeared to be getting along.

