Jackson Township Police seek triggerman in weekend shooting

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Police in Jackson Township are looking for the man who opened fire on an Akron man over the weekend.

Shots rang out Sunday shortly after 5PM in the 8700 Block of Strausser Street. N.W. in Jackson Township. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Officers discovered 46-year-old Kevin J. Ciptak of Akron had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Jackson Township Paramedics transported the victim to Mercy Medical Center where he was taken for treatment.

Early Monday morning, Jackson Township Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Robert W. Petrone of Cuyahoga Falls for Attempted Murder.

Anyone with information of Robert Petron's whereabouts should contact the Jackson Township Police Department.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.