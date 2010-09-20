Shoe In: Akron shoe thief busted after foot chase with police

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Around 1:30AM Monday morning, Akron cops noticed a man carrying multiple boxes of shoes in the 800 block of West Exchange Street.

When the suspect noticed the cruiser, he immediately dropped the boxes and fled through the nearby back yards. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended the male.

Afterwards, officers located a nearby business, The Fashion House on West Exchange Street, where the boxes of shoes were taken. Officers observed a window air conditioner that was removed, where the suspect gained entry. Officers found a trash can containing shoes, boots, clothing, jackets, belts and hats, that were also taken from the store.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Jovon W. Freeman. He was charged with Breaking and Entering and Obstructing Official Business and booked into the Summit County Jail.

