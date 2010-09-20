Cashed Out: Akron thugs pull off ATM heist at Circle K

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Shortly before 4AM Monday, employees at the Circle K on South Maple Street reported a break-in.

The employees reported the suspects used a white van to break the doors of the business and remove an ATM machine.

The suspects are two black males. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. The second suspect was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt and blue plaid pants.

Anyone with information on the ATM heist is urged to contact the Akron police department.

