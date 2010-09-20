Paris HIlton strikes plea deal after drug bust

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Paris Hilton must serve a year of probation and avoid a felony charge under the terms of a plea deal worked out with Las Vegas prosecutors for her arrest last month. The 29-year-old heiress pleaded guilty in court Monday morning to drug possession and obstructing an officer.

The plea deal states that Hilton must complete a drug program, pay 2-thousand dollars and serve 200 hours of community service. If she violates the probation and is arrested for anything other than a minor traffic violation, she will have to serve jail time.

Hilton was arrested August 26th at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas after police said a small, plastic bag containing 0.8 of a gram of cocaine spilled out of her purse.