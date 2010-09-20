Football coach busted in prostitution sting resigns from high school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A football coach busted in a prostitution sting has resigned.

Todd Pooch resigned from Firelands High School. Pooch and two others are accused of hiring women from a website that caters to certain fetishes.

When deputies raided the Norwalk hotel room earlier this month, they found a dog cage, dog bowl and dog collar and straps tied to the bedpost.

Pooch is also a teacher at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School in Oberlin.

Pooch's trial is scheduled to start in December.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.