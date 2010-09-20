Found: 12-year-old special needs child missing in North Royalton

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORTH ROYALTON, OH (WOIO) - A missing 12-year-old North Royalton girl has been found safe and sound.

Aliya Fleckenstein was located a couple of Monday afternoon at Tower City in Cleveland.

Cops say she was with the dog and her story is that she walked 13 miles, all the way from North Royalton to Tower City.

Aliya Fleckenstein is a special needs child and was last seen Sunday night walking her dog. She left around 11PM Sunday from her Goodman Drive home just to give the dog a quick walk.

No other details are being released.

