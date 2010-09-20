Child hit, killed on Cleveland's Westside

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A three-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed.

The accident happened on Monday, September 13th, just before 8PM at West 38th and Franklin.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee south on West 38th.

The little boy - Saush Page-Fletcher - had just exited a parked vehicle and stepped in the street when he was hit.

The driver of the Jeep stopped at the scene.

The child was taken to Metro where he later died.

The accident remains under investigation.

