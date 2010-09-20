Akron police chief to retire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic announced the retirement of Police Chief Gus Hall, effective November 30.

"Gus made it clear to me when he accepted the job, that he would finish his career as Chief after a year or so," said the Mayor. "He has been an invaluable resource during this time of financial crisis, and he stepped up at a time when officers and residents alike needed the confidence of his steady hand at the helm of the department."

Chief Hall took over command of the Akron Police Department November 30, 2009. Hall, 56, a 30 year veteran of the force, succeeded Craig Gilbride as chief - his first partner in the department. Both won promotions together over their careers.

"It's been a fantastic career," said Hall. "I've had the best job anyone could ask for, and it's been a privilege this last year to lead the men and women of one of the finest police departments anywhere. There is no doubt they are dedicated to our residents, and honest and professional in every way."

Plusquellic has previously stated publicly that he will conduct a national search to identify candidates for Chief of the Akron Police Department. The City will utilize the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) from Washington, D.C., to assist in the selection process. PERF is a non-profit organization of experienced police officers that exists to improve the delivery of police services and the effectiveness of crime control.

PERF consultants have already been facilitating a community dialogue over the last year with a citizen's group in Akron, the Task Force on Neighborhood Policing. Working in collaboration with members of the police department as well, PERF will make recommendations about how to make Akron a safer place.

Other cities that have used PERF in executive searches for police chiefs include Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Kalamazoo, MI., Grand Rapids, MI., Springfield, MA., Savannah, GA., Danbury, CN., New Haven, CN., and Houston.

Chief Hall joined the Department in 1980. He was appointed Deputy Chief of the Uniform Sub-Division in March, 2009, where he commanded the department's 459 officers and supervisors, 39 Reserve officers and 47 civilians. Previously, he was the Sub-Division Commander of Services for 12 years.

In 2000, Major Hall was recognized with the Mayor's Award for Distinguished Service after he ran into a burning house to rescue a woman in a wheelchair who was trapped inside. He was patrolling the neighborhood as part of a criminal case when he spotted the flames before firefighters arrived. He and another officer brought out the wheelchair-bound woman as hot embers fell around them. Akron firefighters credited Hall with saving the woman's life.

He is celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary today. He and Kim have two grown children, Tony and Lisa, and a 3-month old grandson.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.