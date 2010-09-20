Look Out: Cops search for female bank robber

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for Lateeshia Scott.

The 32-year old is accused in four bank robberies this month.

Cops say Lateeshia hit the US Bank on West 25th September 4th, Key Bank on Broadway on the 14th, anther Key Bank on West 25th on the 17th and Charter One Bank on Euclid Ave. on the 20th.

Ms. Scott is described as being a 5' 9" black female who weighs 175lbs.

If you have any information please contact the FBI, Cleveland Police Department, the US Marshals or Crime Stoppers.

Reward money is available.

