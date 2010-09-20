It's Back!: Hawaii Five-0 returns to TV

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

OAHU, HI (WOIO) - It has been 30 years since the original "Hawaii Five-0" went off the air, but Monday night it returns to Cleveland's CBS 19.

It's one of the most anticipated new shows this fall so Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet went to visit the set in Hawaii to get the inside scoop.

"Alright, everybody ready and action!"

The entire show is shot on location in the Aloha state.

"You know it doesn't matter what I tell you shut up you're in Hawaii," Grace Park, "Kono".

From the day CBS announced that Hawaii Five-0 would be resurrected, everyone has been drawing comparisons between this and the original series. Everyone, except the cast members.

"I don't remember watching it. I was watching sesame street and cartoons."

"I tried not to watch too much of it," Alex O'Loughlin, "Steve McGarrett".

The show is being touted as one of the fall's hottest new arrivals, combining a mixture of several different elements.

"I think it would be a lot of heavy action. Some comedy. Some great banter between the characters and some exploration of the characters and their back stories," Daniel Dae Kim, "Chin Ho Kelly".

Hawaii Five-0 has obviously been updated since the original went off the air 30 years ago. But one thing that will not change is that iconic line..."Book em Danno!"

Hawaii Five-0 premieres on September 20th at 10pm.

