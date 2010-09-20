On Leave: "Public Official 17" placed on leave from Cuyahoga County Coroner's office

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A Strongsville City Councilman, also known as "Public Official 17" has been placed on administrative leave from the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

Patrick Coyne was making $120,000 a year as the coroner's director of human resources and operations.

Right now there have not any criminal charges against Coyne but according to the coroner's office if any criminal charges are filed, he will be terminated at that time.

Last week Hinckley real estate developer David T. Terry pleaded guilty to bribing Coyne with $20,000 in 2008.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.