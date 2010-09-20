Funeral services set for father of Parma's mayor killed in car crash

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Parma Mayor Dean DePiero's father has been killed in a car crash.

69-year old Gerald DePiero, of Port Clinton, was headed east on State Route 2 in Ottawa County when his car swerved into the westbound lanes and was struck by two cars.

Jason R. Nahm, of Lorain, hit Depiero's car first followed by a car driven by Jill Conner of Castalia, OH.

DePiero was life flighted to St. Vincent Medical in Toledo when he died.

Conner suffered minor injuries and Nahm was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

The DePiero family released this statement concerning the accident:

We are shocked and devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of Jerry. Jerry was the patriarch of our family and nothing was more important to him than his wife, children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother and nieces and nephews. Community was also important to Jerry. He served six months in the National Guard Reserve and spent 25 years as a Parma Firefighter. Giving back was extremely important to Jerry and it was something he taught his daughter and three sons.

Jerry was very active and founded the largest Century 21 branch in Ohio, DePiero and Associates, Inc., where he continued to work as a real estate agent. We find some comfort in the fact that Jerry truly lived until he passed Monday night.



We appreciate all of your prayers during this difficult time.



The Family of Jerry DePiero

Friends of Gerald "Jerry" Depiero may call at The Busch Funeral Home 7501 Ridge Road Parma, OH from 3 - 8 PM Thursday Sept. 23.

Mass of Christian Burial Holy Family Catholic Church 7367 York Road Parma at 11:30 AM Friday Sept. 24.

Interment Holy Cross Cemetery

