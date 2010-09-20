Close Call: Convicted sex offender accused of trying to lure little girl into home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A convicted sex offender is sitting in jail Tuesday morning, suspected of trying to lure a little girl into his apartment.

The 8-year-old victim claims the man asked "do I want to go upstairs?" The child had no idea why the strange man wanted her to go up there, so she ran to her home located just across the street.

Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that Mark Patterson, a convicted sex offender, was nine times her age."His door was open…he was looking at me, staring at me the whole time" said the little girl.

The child told her mom who immediately called police. The mother had no idea that Patterson was a sex offender living so close. Records show the courts do not require neighbor notification for Patterson.

Patterson's rap sheet says in 1994, he molested two girls ages two and seven. He even knew one of the victims.

The 8-year-old's mother, Constance Jones said "I wasn't gonna sit there and let her be subject to a violence like that or end up missing you know what I'm saying. It was scary you know…I wouldn't go into a stranger's house."

Thankfully, the child didn't go into the stranger's house. According to the police report, Patterson says he didn't try to lure the girl into his home but did admit to talking to her.

Jones spoke of her daughter's actions saying " she did the right thing and I'm proud of her."

Patterson is now in jail, no new charges have been filed.

The Cleveland Sex Crimes unit is still investigating.

Whether Patterson tried to lure the girl or not, you have to wonder why a 57-year-old stranger who's molested kids before was even talking to the child.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.