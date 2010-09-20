Making unhealthy food healthier

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

Five Favorite Indulgences and How I Make Them Healthier: Ellie Krieger



1. French fries

"French fries are the one thing I absolutely cannot stop eating until they are gone. They are my biggest weakness. Now I satisfy my craving by making fries in my Actifry, an appliance that makes a whole batch of crispy brown fries with just a tablespoon of oil. I loved the product so much I teamed up with the manufacturer to help launch it here in the United States. While not as perfect as the Actifry fries, you can also get a good fry fix by making oven-fries: slice potatoes, toss with a little oil and bake until crisp."

2. Big juicy burgers

"For my burgers I use a modest amount - four ounces - of 90 percent lean ground beef, but I make them big, fat and flavorful by stuffing them with goodies like roasted peppers, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, spinach and feta. This way you get lots of burger in your bun in a healthier way. I also go for whole grain buns."

3. Cheese

"There is nothing more crave-able than good cheese. And I say have the real thing, just have a small amount and do it strategically. I use the most flavorful cheeses - like extra-sharp cheddar, blue cheese, freshly grated Parmesan - so I get maximum flavor in a dish by using a small amount. I put the cheese on top of a dish like a quiche or casserole, where you can really see it, so you get the most bang. And if I am having cheese as a snack or starter, I always make a little plate and include grapes, pear or apple slices so I can fill up with just a small cheese wedge."

4. Chocolate

"I couldn't imagine a world without chocolate. To indulge healthfully I think quality over quantity, getting the absolute best dark chocolate and letting it melt in my mouth slowly, savoring every melting second of it. The better quality the chocolate and the darker it is, the more antioxidants it has - so I always keep a secret stash of the good stuff."

5. Margaritas

"A good margarita is like a good girl friend, they both have a way of multiplying joys and dividing sorrows. And margaritas go so well with the spicy foods I love. Trouble is they are usually so loaded with sugar. I make my margaritas with puréed mango to add sweetness so I use much less sugar. They look and feel even more festive and they are better for you."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.