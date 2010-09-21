Abusive: Parents sentenced for abusing children, including hog tying son

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Andreia Huffman and Jason Dunikowski were sentenced Tuesday for abusing two of their nine children.

Huffman received 34 years in prison. Dunikowski was slapped with 26 years.

Over a period of at least 6 months during each day from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, Huffman and Dunikowski forced their 8-year-old son to stand facing the wall with his hands clasped behind his head as a form of punishment.

While standing facing the wall, Huffman repeatedly pushed her son's face through the wall of the house. The victim suffered broken noses. Each night, the defendants hogged tied the victim's feet and hands with duct tape and then tied him to the living room coffee table.

Huffman also abused her now 17-year-old daughter by hitting her in the face and in the back of the head with a taped wood-like paddle. Huffman used this same piece of wood to strike the 8-year-old victim in the back of the legs and butt.

Currently, all of the children are living in foster homes.

On August 30, 2010, Huffman, 37, and Dunikowski, 32, both pleaded guilty to all respective charges in the 196 count indictment.