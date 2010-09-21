Get Out: Firefighters battle massive apartment fire in Middleburg Heights

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Firefighters were called to the Islander Apartments on Sprague Road early Tuesday morning for a massive fire.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 15300 Sprague Road and had heavy flames. According to the Middleburg Heights Fire Chief, the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen of one of the units.

One of the victims, Ted Elliott described the scene saying "there was a person laying on the ground, and another girl standing over her - she was screaming for someone to call 911. Apparently, what we heard was they jumped from the 3rd floor. Someone broke their leg, and someone injured their back."

Fire departments from Strongsville, Middleburg Hts, Berea, Parma , and North Royalton all assisted in the blaze that has affected approximately 12 units. Large parts of structure reportedly collapsed.

Residents told 19 Action News they didn't hear smoke detectors or alarms.

Three people were injured. One victim was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, the other two were taken to Southwest General. No word on their conditions at this time.

The American Red Cross will be helping displaced residents. Some evacuees are already back in their homes.

