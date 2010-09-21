OSU Research Center, other buildings on campus remain closed following tornado

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WOOSTER, OH (WOIO) - The OSU Research Center remains closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

This, after an F2 tornado rolled through the region last Thursday.

The buildings that are still standing are structurally sound but, more assessment is needed before people are allowed back in.

A lot of research is lost, chairs of the different departments are trying to determine which projects are still salvageable.

All the research animals are safe.

At the ATI campus, no damage but, power was out. Crews are currently working to get it restored.

Students will move into their dorms Wednesday and classes begin Thursday.

