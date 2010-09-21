Ginn Academy's Jeff Ginn in court for choking student - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ginn Academy's Jeff Ginn in court for choking student

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The brother of Glenville High School football coach Ted Ginn will be arraigned Tuesday in court.

Jeff Ginn is accused of choking a student inside Ginn Academy while breaking up a fight.

