CMHA Building Inspector in court for bribery, falsification

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - CMHA Building Inspector Charles Williams, 44, of South Euclid, was indicted on four counts of bribery and one count of falsification.

Charles Williams was in court today to answer to those charges.

His co-defendant, CMHA Building Inspector Supervisor Frank Isaac, 40, of Cleveland Heights, was indicted on three counts of bribery. Williams and Isaac received gift cards and cash in exchange for passing inspections of residences.

Williams is sitting in jail on a 25-thousand dollar bond.

Isaac was arraigned on September 15th, 2010. His bond was set at $2,500. His case is pending.

