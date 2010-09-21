Pet owner previously accused of dog abuse busted again abusing the same dog

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man accused of previously abusing a puppy and basically getting away with it is now back in jail for the same crime, to the same dog.

Deandre Adair was sentenced to community service and dog owner classes by a judge who also decided to give the pup back to him.

Monday, the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force was in the area on an unrelated incident and heard a thump, then a yelp and witnessed Adair throw the puppy onto the porch like a garbage bag.

Hopefully, another judge won't give "Oreo" the puppy back to Adair once again.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.