Lindsey Lohan could be making some cash in court

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOIO) - Actress Lindsay Lohan just got some cash out of her lawsuit against "E-Trade."

The lawsuit was all over a very famous superbowl commercial!

Lindsey sued over the ad trying to milk 100-million bucks out of E-Trade claiming the company stole her identity in order to gain publicity. She claims the commercial was about her real life, ripped from the tabloids!

The terms of the settlement are being kept confidential, but Lohan's team is reportedly very happy with the results.

