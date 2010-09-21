Hudson Named One of 100 Best Communities for Young People

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

HUDSON, OH (WOIO) - In a celebration of America's young people and the communities most dedicated to helping local youth graduate from high school, America's Promise Alliance announced its 2010 list of 100 Best Communities for Young People presented by ING, including Hudson.

Hudson was named one of the nation's 100 Best for its innovative efforts to ensure young people in Cleveland have all the resources they need to succeed, known as the Alliance's "Five Promises" – caring adults; safe places; a healthy start; an effective education; and opportunities to help others.

Hudson was named one of the nation's 100 Best because of the city's community approach to help youth lead healthier and more productive lives. For more than 15 years the Hudson community has focused on the wellness of its young people through Community First, a nonprofit organization aimed at reducing the dropout rate and deterring youth from using drugs and alcohol. Community First works with law enforcement, government officials, Hudson schools and parent volunteers to improve the overall health and wellness of local young people. Other programs such as the Youth Sports and Activity Council have been created to foster the adult/youth relationship and ensure parent volunteers understand their impact on a child's life.

The city has reduced its dropout rate and credits Hudson High School's service-learning courses as one of the most significant solutions. The school's service-learning track pairs Social Studies and English with community volunteerism. The program provides students with hands-on experience in various fields and allows them to form professional relationships that can enhance their personal and educational development. Local surveys show Hudson youth are increasingly optimistic about their future, an indicator that the community's young people are on the right track.

The 100 Best competition is part of the Alliance's Grad Nation campaign, a 10-year initiative to mobilize all Americans to end the dropout crisis. This year's competition looked closely at what communities are doing to decrease dropout rates and deliver the Five Promises to local youth. More than 350 communities in all 50 states and Washington, DC were nominated for the 100 Best competition. The winners, 30 of which were first-time recipients of the honor, hail from 37 states. They were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges that included some of the nation's most well-known civic, business and nonprofit leaders.

For more information about America's Promise Alliance and the 100 Best Communities for Young People 2010, visit www.americaspromise.org/100best

