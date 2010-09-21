7,431: Cuyahoga County's Safe Surrender Program breaks local, national records

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County's Safe Surrender Program was a record breaker this year for the county and across the nation.

A total of 7,431 fugitives surrendered between Wednesday and Saturday breaking last year's national record of 6,500. In fact, 4,156 of the grand total surrendered on Saturday.

Thousands of people wanted by the law had their chance to turn themselves in and get a break this week through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Safe Surrender Program.

Those with an active warrant out for their arrest in Cuyahoga County, had the chance to surrender at Mt. Zion Church until 5p.m. on September 25th.

Between Wednesday and 5 p.m. Saturday, approximately 6,500 people surrendered to authorities. There were so many that showed up, vouchers were handed out to those with misdemeanors and traffic violations. If you received a voucher, there was a number to call to set up a court hearing later in the week because they were trying to get those with major warrants in to see a judge before closing time .

Although the program was slated to end at 5 p.m. Saturday, hundreds remained outside waiting to get in and surrender. According to those on scene, this year's Safe Surrender Program broke all the records. Official numbers have yet to be released but are expected shortly.

The line of people waiting to surrender Saturday wrapped all the way outside of Mt. Zion Church and those waiting to get inside say they waited about 3 hours.

"We have approximately 15,000 warrants out there we have about ten deputies in different areas so you do the math and warrants are being issued every day. So the balance is actually off-balance," Bob Reid, Cuyahoga Co. Sheriff.

But the sheriff warns, if you're wanted and you don't turn yourself in local law enforcement is organizing round-ups in about a week and teams of officers will be picking up wanted felons.

