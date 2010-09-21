Busted: Former Cleveland Brownie, Braylon Edwards arrested for DUI

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK, NY (WOIO) - ESPN is reporting Tuesday morning that former Cleveland Browns wide-receiver Braylon Edwards has been arrested for drunk driving.

According to ESPN, the now New York Jets player was busted early Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN, The Jets released the following statement:

"We are very disappointed in Braylon's actions this morning. The Player Protect program is in place for our organization to prevent this situation. Braylon is aware of this program and showed poor judgment," the Jets said.

"We are reviewing the information with the league and will impose the appropriate disciplinary measures."

ESPN also stated that Edwards was pulled over for having overly tinted windows in his Range Rover. Police smelled alcohol and Edwards blew .16 on a breathalyzer -- twice the legal limit.

In October 2009, Edwards allegedly punched one of LeBron James' friends who was a club promoter. Edwards was traded to the Jets two days later and he later pled not guilty to assault charges.

A drunk driving charge would be a parole violation and that means he could be back in Cleveland facing a six months jail sentence.

Right now, he's on what's called in-active probation. He doesn't have to show up and report to a parole officer but that could soon change.

