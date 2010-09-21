What gives?: Why are those indicted for corruption still on the job?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News wants to know why some of those indicted in the Cuyahoga County corruption probe are still on the job and others are not?

When you ask about certain people you get a standard line, "They are only charged, they haven't been convicted of anything yet." And while that may be true in many cases the evidence is overwhelming that they're thieves who robbed taxpayers blind. Doesn't continue paying them continue their thievery?

As the parade of cars streamed into FBI headquarters Wednesday it was clear that eight lives would change dramatically. But we've analyzed how the eight were treated, and it appears there is huge disparity in how they're being treated. Judge Bridget McCafferty is on the sidelines by order of the Supreme Court even though she said she wanted to continue, at times in statements that seemed nonsensical.

"I think this experience will make me a better judge," said Bridget McCafferty, indicted judge.

Same with Judge Steven Terry. He's on ice, too. Both are being paid.

But Samir Mohammed, at the auditors office, was quickly shown the door when he was indicted. Then there is the case of Strongsville Councilman Patrick Coyne. He's not been charged with anything yet but is suspended with pay from his $120,000 job with the coroner. At the end of the year he's reportedly gone.

Patrick Coyne had previously been employed by County Prosecutor Bill Mason, who got him out of the 9th floor office when rumors swirled about him. Pretty slick, cause when allegations became public Coyne was associated with the coroner's office, not Mason's.

Then there is Mason, who's name mysteriously doesn't appear even once in any of the mountain of paperwork associated with the dozens of arrests.

And that leaves two final public employees charged with Dimora. Jerry Skuhrovec and Michael Gabor. They work in Weights and Measures, the guys who pasted Frank's face on every gas pump in sight. They're both indicted and suspended without pay.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.