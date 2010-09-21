Police Probe: Real estate agent found murdered inside home he was selling

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Police investigating the death of Portage County real estate agent have not made an arrest but tell 19 Action News that they do have a person of interest in the case.

Meantime an autopsy reveals the 51-year old was shot to death.

Andrew Vonstein was found dead inside a vacant home for sale at 1686 Woodway in the Twin Lakes area.

Vonstein's family members called the Portage Sheriff's Office at 3:43 am Tuesday to report him missing.

Vonstein had apparently left his Portage County home Monday morning and never returned.

Around 4:30 am Tuesday, Portage County Sheriff's Deputies tracked his car via on-star to the Woodway address.

Deputies went to that home and found his body inside.

So far no one has been arrested.

Police say Vonstein was married with two daughters.

