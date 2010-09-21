Heroin Bust: 2 dozen people taken down in huge heroin ring - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Heroin Bust: 2 dozen people taken down in huge heroin ring

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -U.S. Attorney Steven M. Dettelbach and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced federal indictments following Ohio's largest heroin bust in state history.

A total of 24 people were indicted.

Agents confiscated nearly $2 million in cash and 20 kilo's of heroin.

