Back 2 Work: 40 Akron officers could be clocking back in as early as Tuesday night

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - 40 laid off Akron police workers will be clocking in again, now that the union has agreed to a concession package.

This deal is in effect for three months.

According to the FOP President they are still trying to work out a permanent contract.

Some of the laid off officers will be back at work as soon as Tuesday evening.

Both sides came to an agreement last Friday and members voted on the agreement Sunday.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.