Kanye slides his way back into America's good graces

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Once vilified by the media and former fans...Kanye West's work to revamp his image seems to working.

The former Taylor Swift hater just scored a gig with "SNL" and is supposedly be going on tour with 50 Cent.

The Hip-Hop superstar will be the musical guest on the late night comedy show on October 2nd.

Meantime there are talks between Kanye's camp and 50's camp about the two teaming up on a European tour.

No dates have been set though.

