Stick em up: Brazen bank robber holds up 5/3 Bank

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for suspect in a bank robbery that occurred on Monday at the 5/3 Bank on Lorain Ave.

The crook won't be hard to find because as you can see, he didn't even take the time out to put on a disguise.

Cops say the thief passed the teller a demand note and never showed a weapon.

No one was hurt.

If you recognize him or have any information, contact the FBI, Cleveland Police or Crime Stoppers.

