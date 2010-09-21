BBB advice before you take you next family vacation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some people are fortunate they still have money to take vacations.

But how you'd like it you booked your trip on the suggestion of a well known travel site, paid for the vacation only to find out a few days before the trip the place you were going to doesn't exist. Well it has happened to a lot of people.

Just to make sure you are not the next victim here is some advice from the Better Business Bureau:

For consumers interested in booking a vacation rental property:

Some perks for vacationers include access to the amenities of a larger home such as a full kitchen, pool, and washer/dryer. Also, there is potential for higher occupancy rates with home rentals, so instead of booking multiple hotel rooms for larger groups, you can rent a larger property to stay together.

Check with BBB first.

It's a good idea to check out a company at bbb.org to view their complaint history and BBB rating. You may also ask the company or agent for references, and visit their Web site directly.

Choose a popular rental destination and reserve early.

If you're looking for big savings, your best bet is to choose a location where there are a lot of vacation rentals on the market where prices stay competitive. Comparison shop in the area to find the best deal for your needs.

Don't send money until you sign paperwork.

Never send anyone money until you've signed your rental paperwork. Many home rentals are managed by professional real estate agents, so the rental paperwork should include all the legal details you need. Whether you are renting from a homeowner directly or booking through an agency of some sort, there should be a lease for you to sign.

Read the fine print.

Is there a cancellation or partial refund policy if you have to leave early? Does it stipulate when you will get your deposit back? Spend the time up front checking things out to avoid hassles later. Some rental homes will say "everything's included," but you want to double-check to be sure that there are no hidden surcharges. Some properties will say they include utilities, electricity and gas and then the fine print says it's included, up to a certain dollar amount.

Have an emergency contact person.

Make sure you have a phone number and email address of the contact and if possible get a second person as a backup. You don't want to rent a home and have the hot water heater stop working and end up with cold showers for two weeks.

Watch for red flags.

Be wary of anyone requesting payments by wire transfer and do not wire funds to people you do not know. Additionally, be cautious if no rental application is required. Always ask the landlord for a rental application as most managed properties require one.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.