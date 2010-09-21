Going Down: Gas drop 11 cents in Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Northeast Ohio's average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $2.692 at the pump. This is an 11.4 decrease from a week ago.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, crude prices jumped $1.17 on Monday to finish at $74.83 at settlement time on the NYMEX. Last week, the continued closure of a major pipeline disrupted the flow of Canadian crude oil to refiners in the Midwest market. The Enbridge pipeline, which carries up to 670,000 barrels of oil per day to Midwest refiners, was initially shut down due to a leak on September 9th. Fear of a prolonged supply disruption resulted in oil futures soaring over $77 per barrel early last week.

However, by the middle of the week, prices started to fall on speculation that the Enbridge line would restart before the end of week. By the time of the official settlement for the NYMEX on Friday, crude oil had dropped to $73.66 a barrel, its biggest one-week drop in five weeks.

The most likely reason for Monday's crude price increase is the recent activity in the equities markets. Investors seemed to have a hopeful eye focused on today's meeting of the Federal Reserve Board, which is trying to initiate action to help boost the US economy. In anticipation of the central bank meeting, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 100 points Monday, a gain of nearly 1.4 percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also posted similar percentage gains. Throughout the year, crude prices have reliably followed the direction of the equities markets.

This year's Atlantic hurricane season continues to be very active. Five major hurricanes (Category 3 winds of 111 miles per hour or more) have formed in the Atlantic this year out of a total of 11 named storms. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the average Atlantic hurricane season produces 11 named storms from June 1 through November 30. Despite this, there have been no immediate weather impacts on refining operations or oil infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico.

Today, the national average for a price of unleaded regular self-serve gasoline was $2.721, 17 cents higher than one year ago.

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.692

Average price during the week of September 14, 2010 $2.806

Average price during the week of September 22, 2009 $2.458

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.686 Alliance

$2.678 Ashland

$2.690 Ashtabula

$2.674 Aurora

$2.719 Chesterland

$2.713 Cleveland

$2.742 Elyria

$2.705 Independence

$2.700 Lorain

$2.721 Lyndhurst

$2.616 Massillon

$2.692 Mentor

$2.612 New Philadelphia

$2.680 Niles

$2.747 Norwalk

$2.759 Oberlin

$2.652 Parma

$2.650 Ravenna

$2.759 Solon

$2.639 Willard

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.