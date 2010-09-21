Good Look: Cleveland Police are finally getting cameras in patrol cars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is ready to equip its patrol cars with high-tech cameras and at least two cars will have color cameras.

Officers will be able to zoom, change angles, rewind and even download what's recorded with the new wireless technology.

Up until now, only a few city cops have had dashboard cameras.

The city says money is still tight so for now cameras will only go in 15 cars. Cars used in downtown or by traffic officers.

That alone will cost the city $350,000. Eventually150 cars will be equipped with cameras.

"Based on some internal discussions and some recommendations from the men and women who actually have to do this job we put our prioritization on putting mobile computers in the cars. The next phase is in-car cameras," said Cleveland Safety Director Martin Flask.

"It builds a little bit of trust between the police department and the community when we can show people what's going on out there," said Steve Loomis, Cleveland Police Union.

