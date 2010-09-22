Judge rules Dimora may resume role as County Commissioner

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A judge ruled embattled County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora may return to his seat on the Board of Commissioners.

A magistrate judge in Cleveland ruled that his bond agreement will be modified to allow his participation in Board meetings with several limitations. Most importantly, he cannot have any contact with any county employee without his lawyer present. He will not be able to vote on personnel matters, or contracts with individuals or companies named in the indictment against him.

He is also prohibited from voting on anything involving the new Juvenile Justice Center, the County Engineer's Office, any halfway house, union or member, the Common Pleas Court budget or any matter involving the cities of Parma, Lakewood, Bedford, Solon or Berea. He was cautioned in court to err on the side of caution in any vote.

Outside of court, Dimora asked why not resign with so many limitations on his participation. He said that the bulk of the commissioners work and budget has to do with health and human services issues and he is allowed to vote on those. Dimora again stated that taxpayers have not lost a cent by his actions and added "I may not be an angel, but I'm no crook."

FBI agents rounded up Dimora, along with a number of people his inner circle, last week. Dimora has always been steadfast in maintaining his innocence and pleaded pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges against him. [Read the indictment HERE]

