TSA debuts advanced imaging technology at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Transportation Security Administration debuts advanced imaging technology at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) Wednesday.

The device is so sophisticated it can see just about anything and that's exactly what some people are worried about.

Since September 11, 2000, air travel has not been quite the same. New security measures are being put in place all the time. That's why Hopkins International has gotten new full-body scanners.

The scanners uses advanced imaging technology. The TSA says the machine safely screens passengers for metallic and non-metallic threads. The scanner can also detect scanners without detecting a passenger. The full body scanner uses electromagnetic waves that is less harmful than emissions from thousands of uses of a cell phone. Only 56 U.S. airports have the full body scanners so far.



"We're going to have six units, and they are voluntary, so they are optional. You're not required to go through, but if you choose to opt out and not go through, you'll go through the traditional walk through metal detector, and you will go through additional screening searches at that time."

Airport officials say they are not particularly concerned with privacy.

"I'm not concerned. I mean, with the state of the country right now, we need to be as safe as possible."



The TSA plans to put 450 full body scanners at airports around the country and Hopkins is getting six of them.

