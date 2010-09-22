Children's mood rings, necklaces recalled due to risk of lead exposure

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Products: "Love Tester" Mood Rings and Necklaces

Units: About 19,000 Rings and 4,000 Necklaces

Importer: D&D Distributing-Wholesale Inc., of Tacoma, Wash.

Hazard: The metal rings and necklaces contain high levels of lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves a mood necklace which is 18 inches in length and an adjustable ring. The products change colors when the user's "mood" changes. "Love Tester" and "Are You In the Mood" are labeled on the products' packaging. The products are sold separately.

Sold at: Small retail stores nationwide from September 2005 through June 2010 for about $4.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled jewelry away from children and return to the store where purchased to receive a full refund or replacement product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact D&D Distributing-Wholesale at (800) 262-9435 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit the firm's website at www.dddist.com

