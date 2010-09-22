Night Terror: Woman wakes to find armed thug standing - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Night Terror: Woman wakes to find armed thug standing in her bedroom

GREEN, OH (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call at a residence in the city of Green for a burglary in progress around 1:30AM Tuesday morning.

According to the victim, she was awakened by the suspect in the bedroom of her residence. The suspect had a weapon and advised her not to scream. The suspect assaulted the victim and fled the scene.

The suspect was located a short time later and identified as Joshua Cowell. Cowell - 35-year-old Green resident - was arrested at his residence and charged with kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

